Salvadoran colón to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Cambodian riels is currently 465.640 today, reflecting a 0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.103% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 465.754 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 464.343 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.160% increase in value.