1,000 shp
25,970.80 mxn

£1.000 SHP = Mex$25.97 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56
0

Updated a few seconds ago
MXN
1 SHP to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.223826.2238
Low23.982022.4109
Average24.917723.8608
Change3.94%15.88%
1 SHP to MXN stats

The performance of SHP to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.2238 and a 30 day low of 23.9820. This means the 30 day average was 24.9177. The change for SHP to MXN was 3.94.

The performance of SHP to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.2238 and a 90 day low of 22.4109. This means the 90 day average was 23.8608. The change for SHP to MXN was 15.88.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Mexican Peso
1 SHP25.97080 MXN
5 SHP129.85400 MXN
10 SHP259.70800 MXN
20 SHP519.41600 MXN
50 SHP1,298.54000 MXN
100 SHP2,597.08000 MXN
250 SHP6,492.70000 MXN
500 SHP12,985.40000 MXN
1000 SHP25,970.80000 MXN
2000 SHP51,941.60000 MXN
5000 SHP129,854.00000 MXN
10000 SHP259,708.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Saint Helena Pound
1 MXN0.03850 SHP
5 MXN0.19252 SHP
10 MXN0.38505 SHP
20 MXN0.77009 SHP
50 MXN1.92524 SHP
100 MXN3.85047 SHP
250 MXN9.62618 SHP
500 MXN19.25235 SHP
1000 MXN38.50470 SHP
2000 MXN77.00940 SHP
5000 MXN192.52350 SHP
10000 MXN385.04700 SHP