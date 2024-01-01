Saint Helena pounds to Mexican pesos today

Convert SHP to MXN at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = Mex$25.76 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:13
SHP to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MXN
1 SHP to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.276726.3493
Low25.531625.1699
Average25.935125.8178
Change-0.51%2.02%
1 SHP to MXN stats

The performance of SHP to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.2767 and a 30 day low of 25.5316. This means the 30 day average was 25.9351. The change for SHP to MXN was -0.51.

The performance of SHP to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.3493 and a 90 day low of 25.1699. This means the 90 day average was 25.8178. The change for SHP to MXN was 2.02.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5341.34418.0751.3971.703
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9381.69822.8441.7652.153
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6141.41419.0251.471.793
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7870.9111.111

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Mexican Peso
1 SHP25.76240 MXN
5 SHP128.81200 MXN
10 SHP257.62400 MXN
20 SHP515.24800 MXN
50 SHP1,288.12000 MXN
100 SHP2,576.24000 MXN
250 SHP6,440.60000 MXN
500 SHP12,881.20000 MXN
1000 SHP25,762.40000 MXN
2000 SHP51,524.80000 MXN
5000 SHP128,812.00000 MXN
10000 SHP257,624.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Saint Helena Pound
1 MXN0.03882 SHP
5 MXN0.19408 SHP
10 MXN0.38816 SHP
20 MXN0.77632 SHP
50 MXN1.94081 SHP
100 MXN3.88162 SHP
250 MXN9.70405 SHP
500 MXN19.40810 SHP
1000 MXN38.81620 SHP
2000 MXN77.63240 SHP
5000 MXN194.08100 SHP
10000 MXN388.16200 SHP