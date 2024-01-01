Saint Helena pounds to Hungarian forints today

Convert SHP to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
467,515 huf

£1.000 SHP = Ft467.5 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 SHP to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High467.5150472.0440
Low460.1460457.8770
Average463.5839465.2943
Change0.24%1.72%
View full history

1 SHP to HUF stats

The performance of SHP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 467.5150 and a 30 day low of 460.1460. This means the 30 day average was 463.5839. The change for SHP to HUF was 0.24.

The performance of SHP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 472.0440 and a 90 day low of 457.8770. This means the 90 day average was 465.2943. The change for SHP to HUF was 1.72.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9681.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9541.71323.5631.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8521.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0610.9091.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Hungarian Forint
1 SHP467.51500 HUF
5 SHP2,337.57500 HUF
10 SHP4,675.15000 HUF
20 SHP9,350.30000 HUF
50 SHP23,375.75000 HUF
100 SHP46,751.50000 HUF
250 SHP116,878.75000 HUF
500 SHP233,757.50000 HUF
1000 SHP467,515.00000 HUF
2000 SHP935,030.00000 HUF
5000 SHP2,337,575.00000 HUF
10000 SHP4,675,150.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Saint Helena Pound
2000 HUF4.27794 SHP
5000 HUF10.69485 SHP
10000 HUF21.38970 SHP
15000 HUF32.08455 SHP
20000 HUF42.77940 SHP
30000 HUF64.16910 SHP
40000 HUF85.55880 SHP
50000 HUF106.94850 SHP
60000 HUF128.33820 SHP
100000 HUF213.89700 SHP
150000 HUF320.84550 SHP
200000 HUF427.79400 SHP