Saint Helena pound to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Hungarian forints is currently 467.515 today, reflecting a 0.283% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.366% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 468.097 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 465.699 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.230% increase in value.