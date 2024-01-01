Saint Helena pounds to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert SHP to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
2,227.81 azn

£1.000 SHP = man.2.228 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:37
SHP to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AZN
1 SHP to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.25352.2535
Low2.15512.1428
Average2.20542.1840
Change2.53%2.46%
1 SHP to AZN stats

The performance of SHP to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2535 and a 30 day low of 2.1551. This means the 30 day average was 2.2054. The change for SHP to AZN was 2.53.

The performance of SHP to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2535 and a 90 day low of 2.1428. This means the 90 day average was 2.1840. The change for SHP to AZN was 2.46.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.4891.30617.9681.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71323.5611.7762.119
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6451.44319.8521.4961.786
1 AUD0.6720.5120.60810.87712.0670.9091.085

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SHP2.22781 AZN
5 SHP11.13905 AZN
10 SHP22.27810 AZN
20 SHP44.55620 AZN
50 SHP111.39050 AZN
100 SHP222.78100 AZN
250 SHP556.95250 AZN
500 SHP1,113.90500 AZN
1000 SHP2,227.81000 AZN
2000 SHP4,455.62000 AZN
5000 SHP11,139.05000 AZN
10000 SHP22,278.10000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Saint Helena Pound
1 AZN0.44887 SHP
5 AZN2.24436 SHP
10 AZN4.48871 SHP
20 AZN8.97742 SHP
50 AZN22.44355 SHP
100 AZN44.88710 SHP
250 AZN112.21775 SHP
500 AZN224.43550 SHP
1000 AZN448.87100 SHP
2000 AZN897.74200 SHP
5000 AZN2,244.35500 SHP
10000 AZN4,488.71000 SHP