500 Singapore dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert SGD to UAH at the real exchange rate

500 sgd
13,446.80 uah

1.00000 SGD = 26.89360 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SGD26.89360 UAH
5 SGD134.46800 UAH
10 SGD268.93600 UAH
20 SGD537.87200 UAH
50 SGD1344.68000 UAH
100 SGD2689.36000 UAH
250 SGD6723.40000 UAH
500 SGD13446.80000 UAH
1000 SGD26893.60000 UAH
2000 SGD53787.20000 UAH
5000 SGD134468.00000 UAH
10000 SGD268936.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Singapore Dollar
1 UAH0.03718 SGD
5 UAH0.18592 SGD
10 UAH0.37184 SGD
20 UAH0.74367 SGD
50 UAH1.85918 SGD
100 UAH3.71835 SGD
250 UAH9.29588 SGD
500 UAH18.59175 SGD
1000 UAH37.18350 SGD
2000 UAH74.36700 SGD
5000 UAH185.91750 SGD
10000 UAH371.83500 SGD