Singapore dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 31.351 today, reflecting a 0.333% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.516% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 31.523 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 31.206 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.238% increase in value.