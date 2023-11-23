1 Singapore dollar to New Zealand dollars

Convert SGD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 sgd
1.23 nzd

1.00000 SGD = 1.22650 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

How to convert Singapore dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 SGD1.22650 NZD
5 SGD6.13250 NZD
10 SGD12.26500 NZD
20 SGD24.53000 NZD
50 SGD61.32500 NZD
100 SGD122.65000 NZD
250 SGD306.62500 NZD
500 SGD613.25000 NZD
1000 SGD1226.50000 NZD
2000 SGD2453.00000 NZD
5000 SGD6132.50000 NZD
10000 SGD12265.00000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 NZD0.81533 SGD
5 NZD4.07665 SGD
10 NZD8.15329 SGD
20 NZD16.30658 SGD
50 NZD40.76645 SGD
100 NZD81.53290 SGD
250 NZD203.83225 SGD
500 NZD407.66450 SGD
1000 NZD815.32900 SGD
2000 NZD1630.65800 SGD
5000 NZD4076.64500 SGD
10000 NZD8153.29000 SGD