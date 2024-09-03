Singapore dollar to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to New Zealand dollars is currently 1.237 today, reflecting a 0.658% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.510% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.237 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.221 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.279% decrease in value.