10 Singapore dollars to Botswanan pulas

Convert SGD to BWP at the real exchange rate

10 sgd
101.44 bwp

1.00000 SGD = 10.14440 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Singapore dollars to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 SGD10.14440 BWP
5 SGD50.72200 BWP
10 SGD101.44400 BWP
20 SGD202.88800 BWP
50 SGD507.22000 BWP
100 SGD1014.44000 BWP
250 SGD2536.10000 BWP
500 SGD5072.20000 BWP
1000 SGD10144.40000 BWP
2000 SGD20288.80000 BWP
5000 SGD50722.00000 BWP
10000 SGD101444.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Singapore Dollar
1 BWP0.09858 SGD
5 BWP0.49288 SGD
10 BWP0.98576 SGD
20 BWP1.97152 SGD
50 BWP4.92881 SGD
100 BWP9.85762 SGD
250 BWP24.64405 SGD
500 BWP49.28810 SGD
1000 BWP98.57620 SGD
2000 BWP197.15240 SGD
5000 BWP492.88100 SGD
10000 BWP985.76200 SGD