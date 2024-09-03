Singapore dollar to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Botswanan pulas is currently 10.219 today, reflecting a 0.403% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.185% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 10.223 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 10.145 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.655% increase in value.