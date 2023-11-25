20 Swedish kronor to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert SEK to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 sek
1,151 xof

1.00000 SEK = 57.54640 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SEK57.54640 XOF
5 SEK287.73200 XOF
10 SEK575.46400 XOF
20 SEK1150.92800 XOF
50 SEK2877.32000 XOF
100 SEK5754.64000 XOF
250 SEK14386.60000 XOF
500 SEK28773.20000 XOF
1000 SEK57546.40000 XOF
2000 SEK115092.80000 XOF
5000 SEK287732.00000 XOF
10000 SEK575464.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Swedish Krona
1 XOF0.01738 SEK
5 XOF0.08689 SEK
10 XOF0.17377 SEK
20 XOF0.34755 SEK
50 XOF0.86886 SEK
100 XOF1.73773 SEK
250 XOF4.34432 SEK
500 XOF8.68865 SEK
1000 XOF17.37730 SEK
2000 XOF34.75460 SEK
5000 XOF86.88650 SEK
10000 XOF173.77300 SEK