2000 Mozambican meticals to Turkish liras

Convert MZN to TRY at the real exchange rate

2,000 mzn
905.80 try

1.00000 MZN = 0.45290 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Turkish Lira
1 MZN0.45290 TRY
5 MZN2.26449 TRY
10 MZN4.52898 TRY
20 MZN9.05796 TRY
50 MZN22.64490 TRY
100 MZN45.28980 TRY
250 MZN113.22450 TRY
500 MZN226.44900 TRY
1000 MZN452.89800 TRY
2000 MZN905.79600 TRY
5000 MZN2264.49000 TRY
10000 MZN4528.98000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mozambican Metical
1 TRY2.20800 MZN
5 TRY11.04000 MZN
10 TRY22.08000 MZN
20 TRY44.16000 MZN
50 TRY110.40000 MZN
100 TRY220.80000 MZN
250 TRY552.00000 MZN
500 TRY1104.00000 MZN
1000 TRY2208.00000 MZN
2000 TRY4416.00000 MZN
5000 TRY11040.00000 MZN
10000 TRY22080.00000 MZN