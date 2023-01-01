1 thousand Mozambican meticals to Hong Kong dollars

Convert MZN to HKD at the real exchange rate

1000 mzn
122.44 hkd

1.00000 MZN = 0.12244 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MZN0.12244 HKD
5 MZN0.61220 HKD
10 MZN1.22439 HKD
20 MZN2.44878 HKD
50 MZN6.12195 HKD
100 MZN12.24390 HKD
250 MZN30.60975 HKD
500 MZN61.21950 HKD
1000 MZN122.43900 HKD
2000 MZN244.87800 HKD
5000 MZN612.19500 HKD
10000 MZN1224.39000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mozambican Metical
100 HKD816.73500 MZN
200 HKD1633.47000 MZN
300 HKD2450.20500 MZN
500 HKD4083.67500 MZN
1000 HKD8167.35000 MZN
2000 HKD16334.70000 MZN
2500 HKD20418.37500 MZN
3000 HKD24502.05000 MZN
4000 HKD32669.40000 MZN
5000 HKD40836.75000 MZN
10000 HKD81673.50000 MZN
20000 HKD163347.00000 MZN