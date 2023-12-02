10 Malaysian ringgits to Singapore dollars

Convert MYR to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 myr
2.85 sgd

1.00000 MYR = 0.28532 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Singapore Dollar
1 MYR0.28532 SGD
5 MYR1.42660 SGD
10 MYR2.85321 SGD
20 MYR5.70642 SGD
50 MYR14.26605 SGD
100 MYR28.53210 SGD
250 MYR71.33025 SGD
500 MYR142.66050 SGD
1000 MYR285.32100 SGD
2000 MYR570.64200 SGD
5000 MYR1426.60500 SGD
10000 MYR2853.21000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SGD3.50482 MYR
5 SGD17.52410 MYR
10 SGD35.04820 MYR
20 SGD70.09640 MYR
50 SGD175.24100 MYR
100 SGD350.48200 MYR
250 SGD876.20500 MYR
500 SGD1752.41000 MYR
1000 SGD3504.82000 MYR
2000 SGD7009.64000 MYR
5000 SGD17524.10000 MYR
10000 SGD35048.20000 MYR