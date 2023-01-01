2000 Mexican pesos to Costa Rican colóns

Convert MXN to CRC at the real exchange rate

2,000 mxn
60,985 crc

1.00000 MXN = 30.49250 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 MXN30.49250 CRC
5 MXN152.46250 CRC
10 MXN304.92500 CRC
20 MXN609.85000 CRC
50 MXN1524.62500 CRC
100 MXN3049.25000 CRC
250 MXN7623.12500 CRC
500 MXN15246.25000 CRC
1000 MXN30492.50000 CRC
2000 MXN60985.00000 CRC
5000 MXN152462.50000 CRC
10000 MXN304925.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mexican Peso
1 CRC0.03279 MXN
5 CRC0.16397 MXN
10 CRC0.32795 MXN
20 CRC0.65590 MXN
50 CRC1.63975 MXN
100 CRC3.27949 MXN
250 CRC8.19872 MXN
500 CRC16.39745 MXN
1000 CRC32.79490 MXN
2000 CRC65.58980 MXN
5000 CRC163.97450 MXN
10000 CRC327.94900 MXN