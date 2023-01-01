5000 Mauritian rupees to Croatian kunas

Convert MUR to HRK at the real exchange rate

5,000 mur
796.63 hrk

1.00000 MUR = 0.15932 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:07
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 MUR0.15932 HRK
5 MUR0.79662 HRK
10 MUR1.59325 HRK
20 MUR3.18650 HRK
50 MUR7.96625 HRK
100 MUR15.93250 HRK
250 MUR39.83125 HRK
500 MUR79.66250 HRK
1000 MUR159.32500 HRK
2000 MUR318.65000 HRK
5000 MUR796.62500 HRK
10000 MUR1593.25000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Mauritian Rupee
1 HRK6.27649 MUR
5 HRK31.38245 MUR
10 HRK62.76490 MUR
20 HRK125.52980 MUR
50 HRK313.82450 MUR
100 HRK627.64900 MUR
250 HRK1569.12250 MUR
500 HRK3138.24500 MUR
1000 HRK6276.49000 MUR
2000 HRK12552.98000 MUR
5000 HRK31382.45000 MUR
10000 HRK62764.90000 MUR