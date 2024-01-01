Mongolian tugriks to Pakistani rupees today

1,000 mnt
82.56 pkr

1.000 MNT = 0.08256 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:42
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Pakistani Rupee
1 MNT0.08256 PKR
5 MNT0.41280 PKR
10 MNT0.82560 PKR
20 MNT1.65121 PKR
50 MNT4.12802 PKR
100 MNT8.25604 PKR
250 MNT20.64010 PKR
500 MNT41.28020 PKR
1000 MNT82.56040 PKR
2000 MNT165.12080 PKR
5000 MNT412.80200 PKR
10000 MNT825.60400 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 PKR12.11230 MNT
5 PKR60.56150 MNT
10 PKR121.12300 MNT
20 PKR242.24600 MNT
50 PKR605.61500 MNT
100 PKR1,211.23000 MNT
250 PKR3,028.07500 MNT
500 PKR6,056.15000 MNT
1000 PKR12,112.30000 MNT
2000 PKR24,224.60000 MNT
5000 PKR60,561.50000 MNT
10000 PKR121,123.00000 MNT