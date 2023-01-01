100 Mongolian tugriks to Pakistani rupees

Convert MNT to PKR at the real exchange rate

100 mnt
8.26 pkr

1.00000 MNT = 0.08256 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Pakistani Rupee
1 MNT0.08256 PKR
5 MNT0.41281 PKR
10 MNT0.82561 PKR
20 MNT1.65122 PKR
50 MNT4.12806 PKR
100 MNT8.25612 PKR
250 MNT20.64030 PKR
500 MNT41.28060 PKR
1000 MNT82.56120 PKR
2000 MNT165.12240 PKR
5000 MNT412.80600 PKR
10000 MNT825.61200 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 PKR12.11220 MNT
5 PKR60.56100 MNT
10 PKR121.12200 MNT
20 PKR242.24400 MNT
50 PKR605.61000 MNT
100 PKR1211.22000 MNT
250 PKR3028.05000 MNT
500 PKR6056.10000 MNT
1000 PKR12112.20000 MNT
2000 PKR24224.40000 MNT
5000 PKR60561.00000 MNT
10000 PKR121122.00000 MNT