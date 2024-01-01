Mongolian tugriks to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MNT to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
39 kes

1.000 MNT = 0.03928 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.7811.5111.64218.6850.91483.0341.347
1 GBP1.2811.9332.10123.9121.17106.2631.724
1 AUD0.6620.51711.08712.3690.60554.9690.892
1 NZD0.6090.4760.92111.3820.55750.580.82

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Kenyan Shilling
1 MNT0.03928 KES
5 MNT0.19642 KES
10 MNT0.39284 KES
20 MNT0.78569 KES
50 MNT1.96422 KES
100 MNT3.92843 KES
250 MNT9.82108 KES
500 MNT19.64215 KES
1000 MNT39.28430 KES
2000 MNT78.56860 KES
5000 MNT196.42150 KES
10000 MNT392.84300 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KES25.45540 MNT
5 KES127.27700 MNT
10 KES254.55400 MNT
20 KES509.10800 MNT
50 KES1,272.77000 MNT
100 KES2,545.54000 MNT
250 KES6,363.85000 MNT
500 KES12,727.70000 MNT
1000 KES25,455.40000 MNT
2000 KES50,910.80000 MNT
5000 KES127,277.00000 MNT
10000 KES254,554.00000 MNT