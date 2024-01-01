Mongolian tugriks to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MNT to KES at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = Ksh0.03791 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:01
MNT to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 MNT to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03810.0382
Low0.03780.0378
Average0.03790.0380
Change-0.16%-0.60%
1 MNT to KES stats

The performance of MNT to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0381 and a 30 day low of 0.0378. This means the 30 day average was 0.0379. The change for MNT to KES was -0.16.

The performance of MNT to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0382 and a 90 day low of 0.0378. This means the 90 day average was 0.0380. The change for MNT to KES was -0.60.

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.791.5351.70118.1070.94884.4071.397
1 GBP1.26511.9432.15322.9131.2106.8131.768
1 AUD0.6510.51511.10811.7940.61754.9790.91
1 NZD0.5880.4640.902110.6420.55749.610.821

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Kenyan Shilling
1 MNT0.03791 KES
5 MNT0.18957 KES
10 MNT0.37914 KES
20 MNT0.75828 KES
50 MNT1.89570 KES
100 MNT3.79139 KES
250 MNT9.47848 KES
500 MNT18.95695 KES
1000 MNT37.91390 KES
2000 MNT75.82780 KES
5000 MNT189.56950 KES
10000 MNT379.13900 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KES26.37550 MNT
5 KES131.87750 MNT
10 KES263.75500 MNT
20 KES527.51000 MNT
50 KES1,318.77500 MNT
100 KES2,637.55000 MNT
250 KES6,593.87500 MNT
500 KES13,187.75000 MNT
1000 KES26,375.50000 MNT
2000 KES52,751.00000 MNT
5000 KES131,877.50000 MNT
10000 KES263,755.00000 MNT