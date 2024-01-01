2000 Kenyan shillings to Mongolian tugriks

Convert KES to MNT at the real exchange rate

2,000 kes
46,932.20 mnt

1.00000 KES = 23.46610 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KES23.46610 MNT
5 KES117.33050 MNT
10 KES234.66100 MNT
20 KES469.32200 MNT
50 KES1173.30500 MNT
100 KES2346.61000 MNT
250 KES5866.52500 MNT
500 KES11733.05000 MNT
1000 KES23466.10000 MNT
2000 KES46932.20000 MNT
5000 KES117330.50000 MNT
10000 KES234661.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Kenyan Shilling
1 MNT0.04261 KES
5 MNT0.21307 KES
10 MNT0.42615 KES
20 MNT0.85229 KES
50 MNT2.13074 KES
100 MNT4.26147 KES
250 MNT10.65367 KES
500 MNT21.30735 KES
1000 MNT42.61470 KES
2000 MNT85.22940 KES
5000 MNT213.07350 KES
10000 MNT426.14700 KES