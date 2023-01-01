10 thousand Mongolian tugriks to Kenyan shillings

Convert MNT to KES at the real exchange rate

10000 mnt
428 kes

1.00000 MNT = 0.04280 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MNT to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.046687.10391.434891.660740.963818.8948
1GBP1.1539311.2077100.5121.655761.916381.1121621.8032
1USD0.95550.82802183.22561.3711.58680.920918.0535
1INR0.01148050.00994910.012015510.01647330.01906620.01106510.216922

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Kenyan Shilling
1 MNT0.04280 KES
5 MNT0.21401 KES
10 MNT0.42802 KES
20 MNT0.85603 KES
50 MNT2.14008 KES
100 MNT4.28016 KES
250 MNT10.70040 KES
500 MNT21.40080 KES
1000 MNT42.80160 KES
2000 MNT85.60320 KES
5000 MNT214.00800 KES
10000 MNT428.01600 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KES23.36360 MNT
5 KES116.81800 MNT
10 KES233.63600 MNT
20 KES467.27200 MNT
50 KES1168.18000 MNT
100 KES2336.36000 MNT
250 KES5840.90000 MNT
500 KES11681.80000 MNT
1000 KES23363.60000 MNT
2000 KES46727.20000 MNT
5000 KES116818.00000 MNT
10000 KES233636.00000 MNT