Mongolian tugrik to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Kenyan shillings is currently 0.038 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.124% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 0.038 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.038 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.179% increase in value.