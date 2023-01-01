1 Myanmar kyat to Thai bahts

Convert MMK to THB at the real exchange rate

1 mmk
0.02 thb

1.00000 MMK = 0.01661 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Myanmar kyats to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Thai Baht
1 MMK0.01661 THB
5 MMK0.08305 THB
10 MMK0.16609 THB
20 MMK0.33219 THB
50 MMK0.83047 THB
100 MMK1.66095 THB
250 MMK4.15238 THB
500 MMK8.30475 THB
1000 MMK16.60950 THB
2000 MMK33.21900 THB
5000 MMK83.04750 THB
10000 MMK166.09500 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Myanma Kyat
1 THB60.20640 MMK
5 THB301.03200 MMK
10 THB602.06400 MMK
20 THB1204.12800 MMK
50 THB3010.32000 MMK
100 THB6020.64000 MMK
250 THB15051.60000 MMK
500 THB30103.20000 MMK
1000 THB60206.40000 MMK
2000 THB120412.80000 MMK
5000 THB301032.00000 MMK
10000 THB602064.00000 MMK