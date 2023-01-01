1 Myanmar kyat to Thai bahts

Convert MMK to THB at the real exchange rate

1 mmk
0.02 thb

1.00000 MMK = 0.01766 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:30 UTC
MMK to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 THB
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Thai Baht
1 MMK0.01766 THB
5 MMK0.08831 THB
10 MMK0.17662 THB
20 MMK0.35324 THB
50 MMK0.88310 THB
100 MMK1.76619 THB
250 MMK4.41548 THB
500 MMK8.83095 THB
1000 MMK17.66190 THB
2000 MMK35.32380 THB
5000 MMK88.30950 THB
10000 MMK176.61900 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Myanma Kyat
1 THB56.61900 MMK
5 THB283.09500 MMK
10 THB566.19000 MMK
20 THB1132.38000 MMK
50 THB2830.95000 MMK
100 THB5661.90000 MMK
250 THB14154.75000 MMK
500 THB28309.50000 MMK
1000 THB56619.00000 MMK
2000 THB113238.00000 MMK
5000 THB283095.00000 MMK
10000 THB566190.00000 MMK