500 Thai bahts to Myanmar kyats

Convert THB to MMK at the real exchange rate

500 thb
28,424.45 mmk

1.00000 THB = 56.84890 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:8 UTC
THB to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 MMK
Mid market rate

How to convert Thai bahts to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Myanma Kyat
1 THB56.84890 MMK
5 THB284.24450 MMK
10 THB568.48900 MMK
20 THB1136.97800 MMK
50 THB2842.44500 MMK
100 THB5684.89000 MMK
250 THB14212.22500 MMK
500 THB28424.45000 MMK
1000 THB56848.90000 MMK
2000 THB113697.80000 MMK
5000 THB284244.50000 MMK
10000 THB568489.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Thai Baht
1 MMK0.01759 THB
5 MMK0.08795 THB
10 MMK0.17590 THB
20 MMK0.35181 THB
50 MMK0.87952 THB
100 MMK1.75905 THB
250 MMK4.39762 THB
500 MMK8.79525 THB
1000 MMK17.59050 THB
2000 MMK35.18100 THB
5000 MMK87.95250 THB
10000 MMK175.90500 THB