10 thousand Myanmar kyats to Saudi riyals

Convert MMK to SAR at the real exchange rate

10000 mmk
17.85 sar

1.00000 MMK = 0.00178 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Saudi Riyal
1 MMK0.00178 SAR
5 MMK0.00892 SAR
10 MMK0.01785 SAR
20 MMK0.03570 SAR
50 MMK0.08924 SAR
100 MMK0.17849 SAR
250 MMK0.44622 SAR
500 MMK0.89244 SAR
1000 MMK1.78488 SAR
2000 MMK3.56976 SAR
5000 MMK8.92440 SAR
10000 MMK17.84880 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Myanma Kyat
1 SAR560.26100 MMK
5 SAR2801.30500 MMK
10 SAR5602.61000 MMK
20 SAR11205.22000 MMK
50 SAR28013.05000 MMK
100 SAR56026.10000 MMK
250 SAR140065.25000 MMK
500 SAR280130.50000 MMK
1000 SAR560261.00000 MMK
2000 SAR1120522.00000 MMK
5000 SAR2801305.00000 MMK
10000 SAR5602610.00000 MMK