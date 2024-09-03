Myanmar kyat to Saudi riyals Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Myanmar kyat to Saudi riyals history summary. This is the Myanmar kyat (MMK) to Saudi riyals (SAR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MMK and SAR historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
MMK to SAR conversion chart
1 MMK = 0.00179 SAR
Myanmar kyat to Saudi riyals exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Saudi riyals is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a 0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.076% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.089% decrease in value.
