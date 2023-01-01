1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Gambian dalasis

Convert MMK to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
32 gmd

1.00000 MMK = 0.03200 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Gambian Dalasi
1 MMK0.03200 GMD
5 MMK0.16000 GMD
10 MMK0.32000 GMD
20 MMK0.64000 GMD
50 MMK1.60000 GMD
100 MMK3.20000 GMD
250 MMK8.00000 GMD
500 MMK16.00000 GMD
1000 MMK32.00000 GMD
2000 MMK64.00000 GMD
5000 MMK160.00000 GMD
10000 MMK320.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Myanma Kyat
1 GMD31.25000 MMK
5 GMD156.25000 MMK
10 GMD312.50000 MMK
20 GMD625.00000 MMK
50 GMD1562.50000 MMK
100 GMD3125.00000 MMK
250 GMD7812.50000 MMK
500 GMD15625.00000 MMK
1000 GMD31250.00000 MMK
2000 GMD62500.00000 MMK
5000 GMD156250.00000 MMK
10000 GMD312500.00000 MMK