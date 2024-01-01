Macedonian denars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert MKD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
225.13 ghs

1.000 MKD = 0.2251 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8221.4731.6520.96818.242
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2831.7241.9331.13221.347
1 USD0.9140.781183.0531.3471.5110.88516.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MKD0.22513 GHS
5 MKD1.12562 GHS
10 MKD2.25125 GHS
20 MKD4.50250 GHS
50 MKD11.25625 GHS
100 MKD22.51250 GHS
250 MKD56.28125 GHS
500 MKD112.56250 GHS
1000 MKD225.12500 GHS
2000 MKD450.25000 GHS
5000 MKD1,125.62500 GHS
10000 MKD2,251.25000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Macedonian Denar
1 GHS4.44198 MKD
5 GHS22.20990 MKD
10 GHS44.41980 MKD
20 GHS88.83960 MKD
50 GHS222.09900 MKD
100 GHS444.19800 MKD
250 GHS1,110.49500 MKD
500 GHS2,220.99000 MKD
1000 GHS4,441.98000 MKD
2000 GHS8,883.96000 MKD
5000 GHS22,209.90000 MKD
10000 GHS44,419.80000 MKD