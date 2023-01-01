1 thousand Macedonian denars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert MKD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
208.19 ghs

1.00000 MKD = 0.20819 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:00
How to convert Macedonian denars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MKD0.20819 GHS
5 MKD1.04095 GHS
10 MKD2.08189 GHS
20 MKD4.16378 GHS
50 MKD10.40945 GHS
100 MKD20.81890 GHS
250 MKD52.04725 GHS
500 MKD104.09450 GHS
1000 MKD208.18900 GHS
2000 MKD416.37800 GHS
5000 MKD1040.94500 GHS
10000 MKD2081.89000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Macedonian Denar
1 GHS4.80333 MKD
5 GHS24.01665 MKD
10 GHS48.03330 MKD
20 GHS96.06660 MKD
50 GHS240.16650 MKD
100 GHS480.33300 MKD
250 GHS1200.83250 MKD
500 GHS2401.66500 MKD
1000 GHS4803.33000 MKD
2000 GHS9606.66000 MKD
5000 GHS24016.65000 MKD
10000 GHS48033.30000 MKD