10 thousand Moldovan leus to Russian rubles

Convert MDL to RUB at the real exchange rate

10,000 mdl
50,140.40 rub

1.00000 MDL = 5.01404 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094491.23851.489811.66070.965318.7344
1 GBP1.1520111.2607105.1031.716191.913051.1120321.5812
1 USD0.913750.79321183.36851.36131.517450.88217.1184
1 INR0.01096030.009514510.011994910.01632870.01820170.01057950.205334

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Russian Ruble
1 MDL5.01404 RUB
5 MDL25.07020 RUB
10 MDL50.14040 RUB
20 MDL100.28080 RUB
50 MDL250.70200 RUB
100 MDL501.40400 RUB
250 MDL1253.51000 RUB
500 MDL2507.02000 RUB
1000 MDL5014.04000 RUB
2000 MDL10028.08000 RUB
5000 MDL25070.20000 RUB
10000 MDL50140.40000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Moldovan Leu
1 RUB0.19944 MDL
5 RUB0.99720 MDL
10 RUB1.99440 MDL
20 RUB3.98880 MDL
50 RUB9.97200 MDL
100 RUB19.94400 MDL
250 RUB49.86000 MDL
500 RUB99.72000 MDL
1000 RUB199.44000 MDL
2000 RUB398.88000 MDL
5000 RUB997.20000 MDL
10000 RUB1994.40000 MDL