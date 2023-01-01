1 Moroccan dirham to East Caribbean dollars

Convert MAD to XCD at the real exchange rate

1 mad
0.27 xcd

1.00000 MAD = 0.26846 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:04
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / East Caribbean Dollar
1 MAD0.26846 XCD
5 MAD1.34230 XCD
10 MAD2.68460 XCD
20 MAD5.36920 XCD
50 MAD13.42300 XCD
100 MAD26.84600 XCD
250 MAD67.11500 XCD
500 MAD134.23000 XCD
1000 MAD268.46000 XCD
2000 MAD536.92000 XCD
5000 MAD1342.30000 XCD
10000 MAD2684.60000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 XCD3.72494 MAD
5 XCD18.62470 MAD
10 XCD37.24940 MAD
20 XCD74.49880 MAD
50 XCD186.24700 MAD
100 XCD372.49400 MAD
250 XCD931.23500 MAD
500 XCD1862.47000 MAD
1000 XCD3724.94000 MAD
2000 XCD7449.88000 MAD
5000 XCD18624.70000 MAD
10000 XCD37249.40000 MAD