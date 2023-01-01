5000 Moroccan dirhams to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert MAD to UAH at the real exchange rate

5000 mad
17840.85 uah

1.00000 MAD = 3.56817 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867351.093391.14681.487711.660410.9643518.7292
1 GBP1.1529411.2605105.0861.715231.914341.1118321.5935
1 USD0.914650.793336183.36851.360751.518720.8820517.1309
1 INR0.01097130.009516020.011994910.01632210.01821690.01058010.205484

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MAD3.56817 UAH
5 MAD17.84085 UAH
10 MAD35.68170 UAH
20 MAD71.36340 UAH
50 MAD178.40850 UAH
100 MAD356.81700 UAH
250 MAD892.04250 UAH
500 MAD1784.08500 UAH
1000 MAD3568.17000 UAH
2000 MAD7136.34000 UAH
5000 MAD17840.85000 UAH
10000 MAD35681.70000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Moroccan Dirham
1 UAH0.28025 MAD
5 UAH1.40127 MAD
10 UAH2.80255 MAD
20 UAH5.60510 MAD
50 UAH14.01275 MAD
100 UAH28.02550 MAD
250 UAH70.06375 MAD
500 UAH140.12750 MAD
1000 UAH280.25500 MAD
2000 UAH560.51000 MAD
5000 UAH1401.27500 MAD
10000 UAH2802.55000 MAD