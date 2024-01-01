Moroccan dirhams to Tunisian dinars today

Convert MAD to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
308.466 tnd

1.000 MAD = 0.3085 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8281.4731.6560.96818.246
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2651.7241.9371.13321.347
1 USD0.9150.782183.0651.3471.5140.88516.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tunisian Dinar
1 MAD0.30847 TND
5 MAD1.54233 TND
10 MAD3.08466 TND
20 MAD6.16932 TND
50 MAD15.42330 TND
100 MAD30.84660 TND
250 MAD77.11650 TND
500 MAD154.23300 TND
1000 MAD308.46600 TND
2000 MAD616.93200 TND
5000 MAD1,542.33000 TND
10000 MAD3,084.66000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 TND3.24185 MAD
5 TND16.20925 MAD
10 TND32.41850 MAD
20 TND64.83700 MAD
50 TND162.09250 MAD
100 TND324.18500 MAD
250 TND810.46250 MAD
500 TND1,620.92500 MAD
1000 TND3,241.85000 MAD
2000 TND6,483.70000 MAD
5000 TND16,209.25000 MAD
10000 TND32,418.50000 MAD