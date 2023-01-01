2000 Moroccan dirhams to Tunisian dinars

Convert MAD to TND at the real exchange rate

2000 mad
615.582 tnd

1.00000 MAD = 0.30779 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:44
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tunisian Dinar
1 MAD0.30779 TND
5 MAD1.53895 TND
10 MAD3.07791 TND
20 MAD6.15582 TND
50 MAD15.38955 TND
100 MAD30.77910 TND
250 MAD76.94775 TND
500 MAD153.89550 TND
1000 MAD307.79100 TND
2000 MAD615.58200 TND
5000 MAD1538.95500 TND
10000 MAD3077.91000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 TND3.24895 MAD
5 TND16.24475 MAD
10 TND32.48950 MAD
20 TND64.97900 MAD
50 TND162.44750 MAD
100 TND324.89500 MAD
250 TND812.23750 MAD
500 TND1624.47500 MAD
1000 TND3248.95000 MAD
2000 TND6497.90000 MAD
5000 TND16244.75000 MAD
10000 TND32489.50000 MAD