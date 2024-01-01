Moroccan dirhams to Thai bahts today

Convert MAD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
3,584.62 thb

1.000 MAD = 3.585 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8281.4731.6560.96818.246
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2651.7241.9371.13321.347
1 USD0.9150.782183.0651.3471.5140.88516.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Thai Baht
1 MAD3.58462 THB
5 MAD17.92310 THB
10 MAD35.84620 THB
20 MAD71.69240 THB
50 MAD179.23100 THB
100 MAD358.46200 THB
250 MAD896.15500 THB
500 MAD1,792.31000 THB
1000 MAD3,584.62000 THB
2000 MAD7,169.24000 THB
5000 MAD17,923.10000 THB
10000 MAD35,846.20000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Moroccan Dirham
1 THB0.27897 MAD
5 THB1.39485 MAD
10 THB2.78970 MAD
20 THB5.57940 MAD
50 THB13.94850 MAD
100 THB27.89700 MAD
250 THB69.74250 MAD
500 THB139.48500 MAD
1000 THB278.97000 MAD
2000 THB557.94000 MAD
5000 THB1,394.85000 MAD
10000 THB2,789.70000 MAD