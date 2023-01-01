50 Thai bahts to Moroccan dirhams

Convert THB to MAD at the real exchange rate

50 thb
14.29 mad

1.00000 THB = 0.28578 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Moroccan Dirham
1 THB0.28578 MAD
5 THB1.42890 MAD
10 THB2.85779 MAD
20 THB5.71558 MAD
50 THB14.28895 MAD
100 THB28.57790 MAD
250 THB71.44475 MAD
500 THB142.88950 MAD
1000 THB285.77900 MAD
2000 THB571.55800 MAD
5000 THB1428.89500 MAD
10000 THB2857.79000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Thai Baht
1 MAD3.49921 THB
5 MAD17.49605 THB
10 MAD34.99210 THB
20 MAD69.98420 THB
50 MAD174.96050 THB
100 MAD349.92100 THB
250 MAD874.80250 THB
500 MAD1749.60500 THB
1000 MAD3499.21000 THB
2000 MAD6998.42000 THB
5000 MAD17496.05000 THB
10000 MAD34992.10000 THB