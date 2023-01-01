5000 Moroccan dirhams to Thai bahts

Convert MAD to THB at the real exchange rate

5000 mad
17501.75 thb

1.00000 MAD = 3.50035 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86751.09391.12181.486861.660090.964418.7217
1 GBP1.1527411.26105.0441.714041.913731.111721.5822
1 USD0.91490.793651183.36851.360351.518830.8823517.1287
1 INR0.01097430.009519790.011994910.01631730.01821830.01058370.205458

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Thai Baht
1 MAD3.50035 THB
5 MAD17.50175 THB
10 MAD35.00350 THB
20 MAD70.00700 THB
50 MAD175.01750 THB
100 MAD350.03500 THB
250 MAD875.08750 THB
500 MAD1750.17500 THB
1000 MAD3500.35000 THB
2000 MAD7000.70000 THB
5000 MAD17501.75000 THB
10000 MAD35003.50000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Moroccan Dirham
1 THB0.28569 MAD
5 THB1.42843 MAD
10 THB2.85686 MAD
20 THB5.71372 MAD
50 THB14.28430 MAD
100 THB28.56860 MAD
250 THB71.42150 MAD
500 THB142.84300 MAD
1000 THB285.68600 MAD
2000 THB571.37200 MAD
5000 THB1428.43000 MAD
10000 THB2856.86000 MAD