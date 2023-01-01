1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Qatari rials

Convert MAD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
361.45 qar

1.00000 MAD = 0.36145 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Qatari Rial
1 MAD0.36145 QAR
5 MAD1.80723 QAR
10 MAD3.61446 QAR
20 MAD7.22892 QAR
50 MAD18.07230 QAR
100 MAD36.14460 QAR
250 MAD90.36150 QAR
500 MAD180.72300 QAR
1000 MAD361.44600 QAR
2000 MAD722.89200 QAR
5000 MAD1807.23000 QAR
10000 MAD3614.46000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Moroccan Dirham
1 QAR2.76666 MAD
5 QAR13.83330 MAD
10 QAR27.66660 MAD
20 QAR55.33320 MAD
50 QAR138.33300 MAD
100 QAR276.66600 MAD
250 QAR691.66500 MAD
500 QAR1383.33000 MAD
1000 QAR2766.66000 MAD
2000 QAR5533.32000 MAD
5000 QAR13833.30000 MAD
10000 QAR27666.60000 MAD