2000 Moroccan dirhams to Philippine pesos

Convert MAD to PHP at the real exchange rate

2,000 mad
10,979.24 php

1.00000 MAD = 5.48962 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86731.094191.20691.487921.660870.9645518.7279
1 GBP1.15311.26145105.1581.715511.914911.1121321.5925
1 USD0.9140.792739183.36251.359951.518030.8816517.1172
1 INR0.01096410.009509530.011995810.01631370.01820990.01057610.205335

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Philippine Peso
1 MAD5.48962 PHP
5 MAD27.44810 PHP
10 MAD54.89620 PHP
20 MAD109.79240 PHP
50 MAD274.48100 PHP
100 MAD548.96200 PHP
250 MAD1372.40500 PHP
500 MAD2744.81000 PHP
1000 MAD5489.62000 PHP
2000 MAD10979.24000 PHP
5000 MAD27448.10000 PHP
10000 MAD54896.20000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 PHP0.18216 MAD
5 PHP0.91081 MAD
10 PHP1.82162 MAD
20 PHP3.64324 MAD
50 PHP9.10810 MAD
100 PHP18.21620 MAD
250 PHP45.54050 MAD
500 PHP91.08100 MAD
1000 PHP182.16200 MAD
2000 PHP364.32400 MAD
5000 PHP910.81000 MAD
10000 PHP1821.62000 MAD