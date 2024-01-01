Moroccan dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert MAD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
718.18 cny

1.000 MAD = 0.7182 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MAD0.71818 CNY
5 MAD3.59091 CNY
10 MAD7.18181 CNY
20 MAD14.36362 CNY
50 MAD35.90905 CNY
100 MAD71.81810 CNY
250 MAD179.54525 CNY
500 MAD359.09050 CNY
1000 MAD718.18100 CNY
2000 MAD1,436.36200 CNY
5000 MAD3,590.90500 CNY
10000 MAD7,181.81000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Moroccan Dirham
1 CNY1.39241 MAD
5 CNY6.96205 MAD
10 CNY13.92410 MAD
20 CNY27.84820 MAD
50 CNY69.62050 MAD
100 CNY139.24100 MAD
250 CNY348.10250 MAD
500 CNY696.20500 MAD
1000 CNY1,392.41000 MAD
2000 CNY2,784.82000 MAD
5000 CNY6,962.05000 MAD
10000 CNY13,924.10000 MAD