10 Moroccan dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MAD to CNY at the real exchange rate

10 mad
7.09 cny

1.00000 MAD = 0.70867 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:34
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1601.250.7942180.915251.36321.521381.3405518.9361
1 XOF0.001663210.001320940.001522240.002267280.002530350.00222960.0314946
1 GBP1.2591757.03411.152341.716411.915561.6878923.8424
1 EUR1.0926656.9260.867811.489431.662251.4646820.6896

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MAD0.70867 CNY
5 MAD3.54336 CNY
10 MAD7.08671 CNY
20 MAD14.17342 CNY
50 MAD35.43355 CNY
100 MAD70.86710 CNY
250 MAD177.16775 CNY
500 MAD354.33550 CNY
1000 MAD708.67100 CNY
2000 MAD1417.34200 CNY
5000 MAD3543.35500 CNY
10000 MAD7086.71000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Moroccan Dirham
1 CNY1.41109 MAD
5 CNY7.05545 MAD
10 CNY14.11090 MAD
20 CNY28.22180 MAD
50 CNY70.55450 MAD
100 CNY141.10900 MAD
250 CNY352.77250 MAD
500 CNY705.54500 MAD
1000 CNY1411.09000 MAD
2000 CNY2822.18000 MAD
5000 CNY7055.45000 MAD
10000 CNY14110.90000 MAD