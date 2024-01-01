Convert MAD to CNY at the real exchange rate

Moroccan dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb today

1,000 mad
731.42 cny

د.م.1.000 MAD = ¥0.7314 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.4790.7880.9341.3661.5051.35518.248
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.83811.1841.7331.9091.71823.144
1 EUR1.071655.9650.84411.4631.6121.45119.543

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MAD0.73142 CNY
5 MAD3.65708 CNY
10 MAD7.31415 CNY
20 MAD14.62830 CNY
50 MAD36.57075 CNY
100 MAD73.14150 CNY
250 MAD182.85375 CNY
500 MAD365.70750 CNY
1000 MAD731.41500 CNY
2000 MAD1,462.83000 CNY
5000 MAD3,657.07500 CNY
10000 MAD7,314.15000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Moroccan Dirham
1 CNY1.36721 MAD
5 CNY6.83605 MAD
10 CNY13.67210 MAD
20 CNY27.34420 MAD
50 CNY68.36050 MAD
100 CNY136.72100 MAD
250 CNY341.80250 MAD
500 CNY683.60500 MAD
1000 CNY1,367.21000 MAD
2000 CNY2,734.42000 MAD
5000 CNY6,836.05000 MAD
10000 CNY13,672.10000 MAD