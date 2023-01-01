500 Moroccan dirhams to Canadian dollars

Convert MAD to CAD at the real exchange rate

500 mad
67.52 cad

1.00000 MAD = 0.13505 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:31
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1601.250.7942810.915351.363251.521381.3404518.9368
1 XOF0.001663210.001321050.001522380.002267360.002530350.002229440.0314957
1 GBP1.259756.97411.152411.716331.915411.6876323.8414
1 EUR1.0925656.8660.8677511.489351.66211.4644420.6885

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Canadian Dollar
1 MAD0.13505 CAD
5 MAD0.67523 CAD
10 MAD1.35046 CAD
20 MAD2.70092 CAD
50 MAD6.75230 CAD
100 MAD13.50460 CAD
250 MAD33.76150 CAD
500 MAD67.52300 CAD
1000 MAD135.04600 CAD
2000 MAD270.09200 CAD
5000 MAD675.23000 CAD
10000 MAD1350.46000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 CAD7.40488 MAD
5 CAD37.02440 MAD
10 CAD74.04880 MAD
20 CAD148.09760 MAD
50 CAD370.24400 MAD
100 CAD740.48800 MAD
250 CAD1851.22000 MAD
500 CAD3702.44000 MAD
1000 CAD7404.88000 MAD
2000 CAD14809.76000 MAD
5000 CAD37024.40000 MAD
10000 CAD74048.80000 MAD