Moroccan dirhams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert MAD to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
178.44 bam

1.000 MAD = 0.1784 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1599.8310.7820.9141.3471.5161.33918.716
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0030.0020.031
1 GBP1.279767.39411.171.7241.941.71323.944
1 EUR1.094655.9450.85511.4741.6581.46420.467

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MAD0.17844 BAM
5 MAD0.89220 BAM
10 MAD1.78440 BAM
20 MAD3.56880 BAM
50 MAD8.92200 BAM
100 MAD17.84400 BAM
250 MAD44.61000 BAM
500 MAD89.22000 BAM
1000 MAD178.44000 BAM
2000 MAD356.88000 BAM
5000 MAD892.20000 BAM
10000 MAD1,784.40000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Moroccan Dirham
1 BAM5.60413 MAD
5 BAM28.02065 MAD
10 BAM56.04130 MAD
20 BAM112.08260 MAD
50 BAM280.20650 MAD
100 BAM560.41300 MAD
250 BAM1,401.03250 MAD
500 BAM2,802.06500 MAD
1000 BAM5,604.13000 MAD
2000 BAM11,208.26000 MAD
5000 BAM28,020.65000 MAD
10000 BAM56,041.30000 MAD