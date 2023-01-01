10 Moroccan dirhams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert MAD to BAM at the real exchange rate

10 mad
1.78 bam

1.00000 MAD = 0.17785 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MAD0.17785 BAM
5 MAD0.88924 BAM
10 MAD1.77848 BAM
20 MAD3.55696 BAM
50 MAD8.89240 BAM
100 MAD17.78480 BAM
250 MAD44.46200 BAM
500 MAD88.92400 BAM
1000 MAD177.84800 BAM
2000 MAD355.69600 BAM
5000 MAD889.24000 BAM
10000 MAD1778.48000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Moroccan Dirham
1 BAM5.62277 MAD
5 BAM28.11385 MAD
10 BAM56.22770 MAD
20 BAM112.45540 MAD
50 BAM281.13850 MAD
100 BAM562.27700 MAD
250 BAM1405.69250 MAD
500 BAM2811.38500 MAD
1000 BAM5622.77000 MAD
2000 BAM11245.54000 MAD
5000 BAM28113.85000 MAD
10000 BAM56227.70000 MAD