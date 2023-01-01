10 Lesotho lotis to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert LSL to PEN at the real exchange rate

10 lsl
1.98 pen

1.00000 LSL = 0.19778 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:27
1 EUR10.868251.091190.99391.492731.6620.9638518.6944
1 GBP1.1517411.25675104.8091.719361.914321.1101121.5325
1 USD0.91650.795703183.39651.36811.523230.883317.1335
1 INR0.01098970.009541210.011990910.01640480.01826490.01059160.205446

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LSL0.19778 PEN
5 LSL0.98892 PEN
10 LSL1.97784 PEN
20 LSL3.95568 PEN
50 LSL9.88920 PEN
100 LSL19.77840 PEN
250 LSL49.44600 PEN
500 LSL98.89200 PEN
1000 LSL197.78400 PEN
2000 LSL395.56800 PEN
5000 LSL988.92000 PEN
10000 LSL1977.84000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Lesotho Loti
1 PEN5.05602 LSL
5 PEN25.28010 LSL
10 PEN50.56020 LSL
20 PEN101.12040 LSL
50 PEN252.80100 LSL
100 PEN505.60200 LSL
250 PEN1264.00500 LSL
500 PEN2528.01000 LSL
1000 PEN5056.02000 LSL
2000 PEN10112.04000 LSL
5000 PEN25280.10000 LSL
10000 PEN50560.20000 LSL